Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.8% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cutter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,866,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $753.52 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $939.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $738.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.89. The stock has a market cap of $713.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HSBC raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

