LongView Wealth Management Sells 5,264 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

LongView Wealth Management trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.8% of LongView Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Home Depot by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $324,190,000 after purchasing an additional 566,620 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $415.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

