Lantz Financial LLC Sells 272 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November $BNOV

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 82.6% in the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BNOV opened at $43.37 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $140.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

