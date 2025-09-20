Lantz Financial LLC Sells 108,342 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,342 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DFSV opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.