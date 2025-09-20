Lantz Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in AON by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AON by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

AON stock opened at $350.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.87. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

