Lantz Financial LLC Buys 87 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 3.5%

AMGN stock opened at $285.41 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $339.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

