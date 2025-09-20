Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KSS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.74. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 161.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

