Kirsten Spears Sells 7,498 Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CFO Kirsten Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1%

AVGO stock opened at $344.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

