Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Buys Shares of 828,299 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 828,299 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,753,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.