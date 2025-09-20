Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Stock Holdings Reduced by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 5.9% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

KEYS opened at $178.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.59.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,195. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.