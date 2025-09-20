Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KVAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of KVAC stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. Keen Vision Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keen Vision Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition by 52.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,046,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 361,071 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,614,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the first quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

