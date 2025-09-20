Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $140.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

