JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Stock Holdings Trimmed by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

