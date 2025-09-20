JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Position Lifted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $65,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $3,972,807,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $454,042,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $279,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $314.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $315.80. The company has a market cap of $864.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

