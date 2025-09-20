Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.87.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $175.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $423.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

