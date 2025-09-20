Jeffrey Baumgartner Sells 9,162 Shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Baumgartner sold 9,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,120. The trade was a 39.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $120.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $126.50.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

