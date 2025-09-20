JD.com, Inc. $JD Stock Position Lifted by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in JD.com were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,062,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,748,000 after buying an additional 1,339,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,417,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,986,000 after acquiring an additional 295,900 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,181,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,675 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,811,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,523,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,019,000 after acquiring an additional 746,530 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Arete Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

