iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $194.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $194.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

