iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $28,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $140.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

