iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,304,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 278,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IWO opened at $322.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $324.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

