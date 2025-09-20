iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Acquired by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $242.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $245.57.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.