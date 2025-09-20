iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Acquired by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 89,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,976,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 89,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

