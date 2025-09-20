iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Holdings Cut by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 18.3%

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

