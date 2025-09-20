iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,460,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

