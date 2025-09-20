iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJR opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

