iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,510,000 after buying an additional 491,439 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth $408,082,000. Crcm LP lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $133,168,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

