iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

