IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.39 and last traded at $65.25, with a volume of 48745014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IONQ. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on IonQ from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

IonQ Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $443,211.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,266.72. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $715,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,181,186 shares in the company, valued at $52,444,658.40. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,645,611 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 28.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in IonQ by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

