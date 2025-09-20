Invitation Home $INVH Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home by 1,313.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.47.

Invitation Home Stock Up 0.3%

INVH opened at $29.60 on Friday. Invitation Home has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The company had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

