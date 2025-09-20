Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 21,197 call options on the company. This is an increase of 425% compared to the average daily volume of 4,037 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,887,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,679,000 after buying an additional 2,267,066 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 64.8% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,880,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,314 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 32.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,747,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,264,000 after purchasing an additional 918,361 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $108,562,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 244.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,533,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,170 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AS shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities set a $44.30 price target on Amer Sports and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

AS opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.30. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

