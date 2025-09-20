Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 15,589 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 12,678% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 put options.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 46.78 and a quick ratio of 46.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 89.52%.The business had revenue of $92.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,140.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFC. Zacks Research upgraded Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jones Trading upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ellington Financial by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ellington Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $6,418,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 156,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

