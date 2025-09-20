Investors Buy High Volume of iShares Silver Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 590,462 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical volume of 402,252 call options.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $39.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,142,000 after purchasing an additional 120,560 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 482.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

