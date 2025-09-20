Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,832 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $30,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

