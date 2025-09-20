Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Short Interest Down 18.8% in August

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6,261.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.6%

PDN stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $380.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

