Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Acquired by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after purchasing an additional 421,792 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,791,000 after buying an additional 410,340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,139,000 after buying an additional 368,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 578,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,632,000 after buying an additional 271,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $247.04. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.