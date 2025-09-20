Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMQ Shares Sold by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 63,309 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,719.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 234,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMQ stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0564 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.