Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMQ Shares Sold by AA Financial Advisors LLC

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2025

AA Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQFree Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 63,309 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,719.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 234,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMQ stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0564 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.