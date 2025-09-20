Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Stock Holdings Boosted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0686 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

