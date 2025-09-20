International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.1% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cutter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,866,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $753.52 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $939.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $713.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $738.37 and a 200-day moving average of $771.89.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. HSBC raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

