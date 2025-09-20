Intel Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 889,526 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 105% compared to the typical volume of 433,393 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.23. Intel has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Intel by 47.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 66,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Intel by 7.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 113,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.