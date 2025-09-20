Insider Selling: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) COO Sells $85,448.86 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $85,448.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 356,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,643.32. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 1.10. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $26.33.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Viant Technology by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,898,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
