Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) CFO Sells $1,128,500.00 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) CFO David Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 434.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.