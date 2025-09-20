Insider Selling: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Sells $32,725.18 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,725.18. Following the sale, the director owned 33,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,222.42. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.36. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 122,638 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

