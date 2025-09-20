Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) COO Sells $597,944.00 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $597,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 34,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,765.92. This represents a 32.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eben Tessari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, Eben Tessari sold 85,271 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $3,028,825.92.

On Friday, September 5th, Eben Tessari sold 13,389 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $477,451.74.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Eben Tessari sold 15,091 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $535,730.50.

On Monday, August 18th, Eben Tessari sold 16,200 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $547,074.00.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Eben Tessari sold 138,614 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,601,984.80.

On Monday, July 14th, Eben Tessari sold 18,900 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $542,808.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 885.72 and a beta of 0.20. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $37.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

