Insider Selling: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells 10,501 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $1,275,556.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,789.66. This trade represents a 41.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $226,837.74.
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,220 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $299,460.00.
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Katherine Stueland sold 9,657 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $878,207.58.
GeneDx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $129.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,592.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.93. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $136.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
