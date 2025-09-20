Insider Selling: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells 10,501 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $1,275,556.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,789.66. This trade represents a 41.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $226,837.74.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,220 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $299,460.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Katherine Stueland sold 9,657 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $878,207.58.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $129.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,592.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.93. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $136.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. GeneDx had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

