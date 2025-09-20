Insider Selling: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CEO Josh Silverman sold 70,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,810. The trade was a 52.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Josh Silverman sold 65,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $3,737,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,118,182.26.

On Friday, August 1st, Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $1,273,094.16.

On Thursday, July 24th, Josh Silverman sold 140,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $1,112,982.42.

Etsy Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $64.99 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 476.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 52.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

