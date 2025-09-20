Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells 1,006 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Marone, Jr. sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $19,596.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 62,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,863.60. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.14 and a beta of 1.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,685.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 420.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 187.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

