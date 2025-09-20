Insider Buying: G8 Education (ASX:GEM) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) insider Debra Singh purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.79 per share, with a total value of A$39,250.00.

G8 Education Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

G8 Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 238.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. G8 Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About G8 Education

G8 Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It offers its services under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

