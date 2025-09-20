Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR Stake Cut by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April comprises about 1.7% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 36.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $867.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

