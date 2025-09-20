Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $BMAR Stock Holdings Lowered by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $6,363,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 45,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS:BMAR opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.