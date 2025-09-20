Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April $BAPR Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Center Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.3% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 19.1% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BAPR opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $46.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

